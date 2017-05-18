West Plaza runner serves warning about strange man who followed her turn by turn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A young woman who lives in the West Plaza area is urging you to be extra aware of your surroundings if you like to run or walk in that neighborhood.

She says a man followed her on her usual morning run.

Twenty-four-year-old Sam Salvini says she was running when a man followed her for nearly 15 minutes. She describes that he would wait to see where she turned, and then he would turn.

“I turned down a street I usually don`t run on, and noticed a car with a person in it, I couldn`t really see what that person was doing, just figured they were parked on the side of the road, getting ready to leave for work in the morning,” Salvini said.

She’s lived in the neighborhood a little more than a year. She says she usually feels very safe here and runs outside with her dog often.

“Usually every morning when it`s nice outside,” Salvini added.

On her Monday morning run she says a man started following her.

“When I got a couple blocks down, and the car pulled out from a parallel parking spot, and kind of was following me for a while, and you could just feel that someone was following you," Salvini said.

At first she thought maybe he was lost.

After about 12 to 15 minutes of this, she knew he was following her.

“The person got parallel to me, rolled down the window, and started saying some pretty sexually explicit comments, graphic language at me, and that`s when I proceeded to say, you can stop following me now... leave... started yelling to get other people`s attention, running a little faster down the road,” said Salvini.

She made it back home and called police.

She told police it was a white man, in his 50s or 60s, wearing a ball cap, and sunglasses. Police say they sent an officer to the area, but didn't find him.

“He was in a later model silver SUV with no license plate,” Salvini said. “Him not having a license plate makes me think that he likes to do this frequently.”

Salvini says she thinks he eventually sped off because she made such a big scene. Now she's warning others.

“I haven`t gone on a run since then, I go to a gym instead,” she added.

Salvini says her post on social media prompted others to say they've heard of similar stalking incidents like this in other neighborhoods.