‘Ain’t as good as I once was’: Fox 4’s Rob Collins puts news career on hold for afternoon to try out for the T-Bones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Kansas City T-Bones open their home schedule Friday night at Community America Ball Park in KCK.

The roster is full of young players looking to realize a dream and a few older ones looking to re-live some glory days.

One of those "old dudes" was Fox 4's Rob Collins, who went by Robby Bobby on the baseball field. He tried out for the squad.

In the video above, photojournalist Eli Broomhall shows if Rob had what it takes to make the team.

You can watch 'Robby Bobby' toss out the first pitch at the T-Bones home opener Friday, May 19.