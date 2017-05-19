Chiefs season ticket holder says new deck is changing his longtime view

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A longtime Kansas City Chiefs fan who has spent years of his life attending hundreds of games said he's being booted from his handicap season ticket spot.

John Wilson has spent nearly a decade watching Chiefs games from his season ticket seats in an ADA section: an area for those with disabilities.

"We had very nice seats, loved our seats, wanted to stay there forever. They were perfect and now they’re gone for people who want to socialize," Wilson said.

Wilson said he got a call last week that his seats were replaced by what the Chiefs are calling a new viewing deck. Wilson said he was shocked when he saw pictures online of the "Community America Huddle Space."

"I find out the next day when they posted the pictures of this place, because right up top there you can see 123, that’s my seat!" he exclaimed.

A media spokesperson with the Chiefs said five season ticket members in that ADA section were impacted, and they were offered better or comparable seats in two sections: sideline seats or the seats Wilson chose - a cheaper spot in an end zone ADA section.

"126 is in the corner. So you’re looking at the big screen a lot and looking at their rear ends," Wilson said.

Wilson said the Chiefs refunded the cost difference, and sent him a card and an autographed size medium Justin Houston jersey, but that it doesn't make up for his Chiefs home-away-from-home.

"If they wanted to have a social area, why couldn’t they put that in 126? I just think as far as the handicap goes, when it comes to business, it’s more important to have an area to socialize and the handicap gets pushed in the back seat," Wilson said.

The Chiefs said the viewing deck is open to anyone with a ticket and it's ADA accessible. The organization declined FOX 4's request for an on-camera interview.