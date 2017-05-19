FeatureFriday: Fun facts you didn’t know about Dhomonique Ricks and John Holt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each Friday during the month of May a different anchor pair will be featured as part of #FeatureFriday. Not only will the pair share a few fun facts about their lives outside of FOX 4, they’ll also be taking over the FOX 4 Instagram account and taking you behind the scenes of FOX 4 on Facebook live.

Fun facts about John Holt

While my dad was a student at the University of Kansas Medical School, my mom was a nurse at St. Mary’s. across the state line in Kansas City, Mo. I was born at St. Mary’s, which is now the site of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

I grew up in Great Bend, Kan., where I began my “broadcasting career” by hosting a Thursday night high school radio program on 1590 KVGB. The station’s general manager liked my voice, so he hired me as a part time on-air announcer, deejay and news reader.

Prior to working for the local radio station, I spent two summers cutting hay and driving a wheat truck during harvest for an area farmer. I realized quickly farm life was not for me, though I worked harder than I ever have and it was an amazing experience.

I really wanted to be a sportscaster, and do play-by-play. I would do announcing at backyard games, and did some basketball games at the local junior college while working for the college radio station as part of a Boy Scout Explorer Post. I wasn’t very good!

During the summer between my 2L and 3L years of law school, I clerked for a Washington, DC law firm that specialized in communications law. I also practiced briefly after I graduated with an Overland Park firm while working at WIBW-TV in Topeka. I’m licensed in Kansas (inactive status). I wasn’t very good at law either!

I’m an extrovert. No really! Say hello if you see me out and about!

Fun facts about Dhomonique Ricks

Dhom is a former Miss Southwest Virginia USA titleholder

Dhom is a nationally certified fitness instructor and taught classes for 10 years

Dhom is a former competitive individual and synchronized figure skater

Dhom used to have a really “harsh” Minnesoooooota accent (where she’s from)

Dhom is a huge plant eater and only eats meat about once a month!

Dhom is getting ready to celebrate her one year wedding anniversary on June 4 th to her gorgeous husband. Dhom got married at the Atlantis in the Bahamas with 50 closest friends and family

to her gorgeous husband. Dhom got married at the Atlantis in the Bahamas with 50 closest friends and family Dhom cannot physically wink!

Dhom is super homeopathic and lives a very holistic life

Dhom has a major obsession (and we mean MAJOR obsession) with Christmas

Dhom has never had braces or anything to cosmetically alter her teeth!

Favorite Foods: KALE (Love kale), chocolate, organic pressed juices, French fries

Dhom’s great uncle is a former US Senator (Roland Burris)

Dhom is severely allergic to cats!

Dhom cannot fall asleep, unless she has socks on – even in the summer! Weird, I know!

Dhom is super goofy and loves to laugh and smile

Dhom’s favorite thing to wear – yoga pants!

Where you’re most likely to spot Dhom: Any organic juice bar, or health food store, River Market, Plaza, oh, and Andy’s Frozen Custard! (that’s her guilty pleasure!)

Dhom’s favorite book: The Strangest Secret, Earl Nightingale

Most embarrassing moment on TV – when a MASSIVE booger flew out of her nose on live TV and landed on the desk. Oops!

Biggest lesion in life: Don’t be afraid to laugh at yourself! People want to see the real you!

