Four pedestrians injured in hit-and-run in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A hit-and-run crash injured four pedestrians early Friday.

Police say around 1 a.m. in Lawrence near 23rd and Alabama, a vehicle hit and injured the four people trying to push a stalled vehicle off the road.

The Accident Investigative Team was one the scene for several hours overnight.

According to investigators, the four people who were hurt were pushing a small white car out of the road around 1 a.m. when a driver in a silver Ford pickup truck hit them.

The impact critically injured one of the three male pedestrians and the woman. The other two men sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police eventually recovered the suspect vehicle in a parking lot complex in Lawrence, but it was unoccupied. They are still searching for the driver.