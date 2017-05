Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On a night where storms swept through the metro, firefighters were battling a heavy blaze at 7th and Spruce.

The fire was said to be at a vacant apartment building where no injuries were initially reported. It's unclear if a lightning strike or other weather-related cause started the fire.

FOX 4's Robert Townsend reported from the scene that firefighters got an assist from heavy rains as they worked to extinguish the blaze.