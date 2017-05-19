Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Sunday local chefs from some of the metros hottest restaurants will compete in a barbecue cook-off all for a good cause. It's the Child Protection Center's 4th annual Cook for Courage Event.

Chef Bobby Sterns of Ophelia's stopped by the FOX 4 kitchen to demonstrate how to make fried green tomatoes.

CEO of Child Protection Center Lisa Mizell said the event is now sold out. The center serves Jackson County and Cass County.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Missouri hotline at (800) 392-3738.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Ingredients:

3-4 medium sized green tomatoes sliced 1/4 inch thick

2 cups panko bread crumbs

1 cup yellow cornmeal

2 cups seasoned A/P flour

6 eggs-whisked until completely mixed

1 gallon vegetable oil for frying

Tomato Smoked Pablano Marmalade

Ingredients:

6 cups grape tomatoes

2 quarts chicken stock

2 tbs minced garlic

2 tbs minced shallots

3 cups packed brown sugar

2 pablano peppers smoked & diced

1 sliced fresh jalepeno

2 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp black pepper

2 tbs Italian Seasoning

Directions:

Take sliced green tomatoes and dredge in seasoned flour. Add to egg mixture & then into panko breadcrumbs & corn meal. Mix. Set aside.

Heat oil in large stock pot, heat to 325 degrees.

In large saucepan combine grape tomatoes, pablano peppers, garlic, shallots, seasoning, brown sugar & chicken stock. Cook on medium heat until reduced by half. Remove & cool. Drop tomatoes in vegetable oil until golden brown & top with 1 teaspoon marmalade. Add Bibb lettuce and bacon.

