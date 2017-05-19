If you were to go on a beach vacation with the stars of “Baywatch,” here’s where they’d take you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the new take on "Baywatch" devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchanan butts heads with a brash new recruit, according to IMDb. Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

The movie has a star-studded cast and FOX 4's Shawn Edwards had the opportunity to sit down with them and find out their favorite beaches. Watch the video above to find out where you can likely find Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Ilfenesh Hadera, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass during vacation.

"Baywatch" opens in theaters May 25.