Jackson County sheriff’s investigators seek help identifying woman found dead in April of 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a set of human remains found on April 5, 2016. Investigators consulted an artist for a clay bust to represent what the woman might have looked like.

The woman is African-American, between 5 foot 6 and 5 foot 9, and is believed to be between the ages 25 and 32. Her body was found in the 8600 block of Truman Road, which is just east of an exit at I-435 and close to E. 13th Terrace.

The clay reconstruction is an idea of what the woman may have looked like when she died. The hair style and length are the artist's interpretation, the true length and style may have been different.

If you know this woman or have information about this case, call the sheriff’s office at (816) 541-8017.