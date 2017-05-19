× Joe’s Weather Blog: Afternoon and nights rains coming (FRI-5/19)

Good afternoon…we’re not quite done yet with the rains in the KC metro area…although the threat of severe weather locally seems rather low to me right now. Areas towards the SE of KC may want to monitor that a bit more closer where instability is higher…or building.

Forecast:

Tonight: Rounds of intermittent rain/storms…some locally heavy rains are possible. Lows in the 50s

Saturday: Rain/showers wind down before lunch but we may have lots of residual clouds in the area. Highs in the 60s

Sunday: The better of the two weekend days…highs near 70°

Discussion:

This morning’s blog sort of got into the nuts and bolts a bit…so this blog will serve as an update about what’s going on out there…

Radar shows quite a bit of rain and t/storm activity out there…

As I type this (2:30PM) there is one batch of rain moving towards us…there will be some locally heavy rains with that as it moves into the area before rush hour. I’m then expecting additional storms/rain to develop and move into the area overnight. With the heavy downpours…another 1/2″-2″ is possible and that’s why we have the Flash Flood Watch in effect. It should come in a couple of waves though…so it may not be that bad.

The counties in dark green are under the WATCH while the brighter greens are the WARNINGS. This map will auto update as new warnings are issued.

The latest weather map shows a somewhat chaotic surface pattern with a warm front nearby…and some MUCH cooler weather lurking north of the area.

There is some instability building in the area…but the storms/rain moving through now will zap that in the next 3 hours (through early rush hour at least). There shouldn’t be enough time to start rebuilding instability before night falls.

The higher risk of severe weather is actually towards southern OK and TX

As I mentioned…the weekend will be improving…especially Sunday. There may be additional showers in the area on Monday…but it appears we’re going to be done with severe weather risks for awhile (famous last words).

That will do it for the day…I may get a blog update out tomorrow but I’ve typed a LOT of words this week…so we’ll see…I think my fingers are wearing down! 🙂

Feature photo comes from our own Carrie Hibbeler showing what happens when wind and tree limbs mix with patio furniture

Joe