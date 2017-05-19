Kansas cops hop on top of donut shops to raise money for Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Cops and donuts.

They go hand in hand, and on Friday, officers from the Kansas side of the metro are not only eating them – they are giving them away for a good cause.

It’s called Cops on Donut Shops, and starting at 5 a.m. officers from across Kansas will climb to the roof of some Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants to raise money for Special Olympics.

This is the first year they’ve done this in Kansas, and the goal is to raise more than $20,000.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will be at this location, while Overand Park, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village and Olathe police will man the roofs of five other Dunkin’ Donuts in Johnson County.

Wyandotte County Deputies will also be on one roof while Lawrence police will sit on the roof of two Dunkin’ Donuts in their town.

For nearly 40 years, officers across the state of Kansas have raised money for Special Olympics and taken part in the annual Torch Run.

This money will benefit the thousands of men and women with special needs who compete in the Special Olympics each and every year.

Here’s how it works: Go in to one of these Dunkin' Donuts locations where there are officers on the roof, donate and get a free donut coupon. If you donate $25 or more, and you’ll get a T-Shirt as well.

If you can't make it to Dunkin' Donuts, you can donate online.