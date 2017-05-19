Left with many questions, Toni Anderson’s friends push for answers and plan memorial in her honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was just months ago, missing metro woman Toni Anderson was found dead in her car submerged in the Missouri River. Exclusively on FOX 4, we spoke with Anderson's friends about a new movement for answers and why now, more than ever, they believe Toni was murdered.

"You can kind of feel her here. Which is comforting, just really sad."

Mary Gillespie visits the site where Anderson's car was found to remember her friend. Back in March, Anderson was found dead in a car submerged at the end of a boat ramp. The 20-year-old had been missing for months before her body was found. So far, police say they have found no evidence of foul play, but won't say much else.

"I don't think this was an accident," Gillespie said.

So what happened to her? Gillespie and other friends attend Kansas City Police Board of Commissioners meetings and have filed paperwork to get more information into her death investigation. There have been many theories throughout the community, but Anderson's friends believe someone lured her to the park and murdered her.

"Somehow, someone led her here or brought her here. Did something to her. Got rid of her body in the car on the boat ramp and tried to stage it as an accident," Gillespie said.

Friends will soon have a memorial bench that will set overlooking the boat ramp. It will be a place the community can come to remember and never forget.

"Just knowing that her spirit is here, I think will really comfort people. Just be a nice way for us to heal," Gillespie said.

No one can say for sure what happened to Anderson, but her friends say they won't stop digging, until this unfinished story, deep beneath the Missouri River is brought to shore.

"We aren't gonna stop until we have justice. I really believe we will have answers," Gillespie said.

For more information on the memorial bench for Anderson, head to this link.