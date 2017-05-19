Man dead, suspect on the loose after shooting in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas City, Kan., police are looking for someone who shot and killed a man late Thursday just north of Quindaro Park.

Police say they are running down leads trying to get more information on the deadly shooting that happened around 2:27 a.m. in the 2800 block of Sewell in a parking spot in front of the nearby complex.

In a video from a witness you can see a heavy police presence and several officers surrounding the area where the body was found.

According to that witness, the shooting happened inside of a vehicle. The witness said the suspect then pushed out the deceased and left the body lying in the road.

The victim is described as a male in his 50s. Police have not released identification at this point or information regarding the suspect. They do say they believe it was not a random act of violence.

Police urge anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.