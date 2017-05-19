More than 100 h.s. seniors spent last day of school year giving back to their community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Before graduating and going to college, the seniors at one Kansas City high school are giving back.

More than 100 students from Pembroke Hill spent their last day of school offering community service.

They helped to beautify the Ivanhoe Neighborhood at 37th and Woodland in Kansas City, pulling weeds, planting flowers, cleaning yards and painting homes.

It's the 17th year Pembroke Seniors have done this but the first time they've come to this neighborhood.

"I think it's a great tradition because it's basically the last time we get together as a senior class before graduation, before we are part ways across the country. It's just a great way to be helping the community while we still can all together join for one communal effort," Pembroke Hill senior Natalie Dameron said.

The third graders at Pembroke Hill also helped. They held a fundraiser to help the seniors buy the supplies for today's projects.

"It's been really cool seeing all my siblings go through it," Dameron said. "Seeing every class. We know this is a constant, this is going to happen every year. I think it's awesome that Pembrook makes it such a priority."