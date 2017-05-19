Nearly a year after Grandview dad’s murder, family still desperate for an arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. – It’s been nearly a year since a 25-year-old father was shot and killed in his Grandview home. Donny Herron’s family said his fiancée and their 1-year-old son were in the next room when it happened. The couple had just arrived back to Grandview from a vacation-cruise hours before.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. in the 6000 block of 153rd Street in Grandview. Nearly a year later, there are still no charges in Herron’s death.

“Why? Why did you kill him?” said Corrine Herron, Donny’s mother. She said it’s a question she still doesn’t have the answer to.

“I can say my son went down a soldier, these guys were punks and he went down a soldier because he was defending his family,” she said.

Herron said the three men broke into her son’s house and ambushed him the second he walked in the door. She said after they shot and killed him they robbed him.

“The items you took, those can be replaced, but not Donny.” She said.

Herron’s fiancé said she was inside the home sleeping when she woke up to three men holding her at gunpoint. She said they demanded cash and jewelry and were searching for expensive valuables. Santana Contreras said the men forced her to call her fiancé and ask when he would be home. Then, when he arrived, the men ambushed him.

“I heard scuffling and just stuff being thrown around, and then I heard three gun shots,” she told FOX 4 the morning after it happened.

Herron is planning a balloon release for her son. It will take place on June 3rd near the scene of the crime.

If you know anything about this case you can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.