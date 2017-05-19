Popcorn Bag movie reviews: Is “Alien: Covenant” agreeable? “Everything, Everything” all that? “Norman” normal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Alien: Covenant" agreeable? "Everything, Everything" all that? "Norman" normal? Here's FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

1) ALIEN: COVENANT (R)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

While Ridley Scott’s newest “Alien” prequel “Alien: Covenant” doesn’t add much that’s new, it does fill in the blanks. We now know where the creatures came from. Fans of the franchise should enjoy the action and mayhem that this origin story provides, even though it all seems a bit too familiar.

SHAWN

It is a suspenseful sci-fi masterpiece. It's a well produce and almost hypnotic thriller. Director Ridley Scott has found slivers of newness while the old-formula holds up. Sure most of this is just a refresher course but the small amounts that are new play big.

RUSS

It’s a spectacular production that manages to make you jump even though you're well aware what’s around the corner.

SHAWN

Yes, you are going to jump but you'll also do more than that. This Alien film answers a lot of questions. Like just were did theses aliens come from. And everything about this movie works except for the aliens.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING (PG-13)

Warner Brothers

RUSS

In the high-concept teen romance “Everything, Everything,” a homebound girl suffering from immunodeficiency problems falls in love with the boy next door through her bedroom window. Will she step outside to be with him even though it could kill her? What do you think?

SHAWN

Beautifully poetic. Millennial cool. And a super fresh take on romance as presented by cinema. Dope concept with even dope execution. Amanda Stenberg is going to be a star and Nick Robinson is equally as gifted. Talk about chemistry. Theirs is off the periodic chart.

RUSS

This sweet but very predictable film based on the YA novel has likable stars in Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson, so it should appeal to its teen target audience. Others, beware.

SHAWN

Totally disagree. It's fresh, non-old and a serious representation of the future of movies.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) NORMAN (R)

Sony Pictures Classics

RUSS

Richard Gere gives one of the top performances of his career in “Norman,” the story of an aging Jewish business schemer who befriends a high-ranking Israeli government official and uses the connection to wheel and deal among the Jewish business elites of New York City.

SHAWN

Richard Gere is amazing. It’s a career best performance in a movie that is both heartwarming and socially conscience.

RUSS

Smart filmmaking and a top-notch supporting cast help turn this very low-key character study into a social commentary.

SHAWN

Richard Gere has simply never been better. It's a fascinating movie but all driven by how much you like the lead character.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

4) CITIZEN JANE (Not rated)

IFC/Sundance Selects

RUSS

“Citizen Jane: Battle for the City” is a documentary about journalist-turned-activist Jane Jacobs, who fought intractable powers in New York to stop ravages taking place under the guise of Urban Renewal. It’s a thoughtful and informative primer on the subject.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

Also opening this week: Cynthia Nixon stars as poet Emily Dickinson in the biopic, “A Quiet Passion.” “Folk Hero & Funny Guy” is a comedy about a musician and his standup comic opening act. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” is the fourth entry in the comedy franchise. “Champion” is a faith based flick set in the world of dirt track racing.

