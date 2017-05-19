Singer David Cook remembers hilarious encounter with FOX 4’s Kerri Stowell, surprises her with gifts during recent visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- During former American Idol David Cook's last visit to FOX 4, Mark Alford thought it would be a great idea to introduce him to FOX 4's Kerri Stowell, who is a huge fan, live on air.

Mark, though, has a way of making things awkward and the introduction was no exception. It left Kerri blushing and led to many jokes over the past year.

The former idol remembered the encounter, and when he returned to the studio Friday, May 19 he came bearing gifts for Kerri. She was ecstatic.

Watch the video above to see the surprise! You can also watch what Mark Alford said during Cook's last visit that left Kerri blushing longer after he left the studio.

