Taste of KC: Inside four popular KC businesses where quality means everything

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- How would you like to head to work knowing you're going to sample some of the best food and drinks in the land? As part of Taste of KC, FOX 4's Rob Collins takes you inside four popular Kansas City stops where folks spend their days ensuring their products meet or even exceed company standards. The businesses included Boulevard Brewing Company, in the video above, Christopher Elbow Chocolates, Joe's Kansas City Barbecue and Original Juan.

Christopher Elbow Chocolates

Christopher Elbow Chocolates is located along McGee Street between East 18th Street and East 19th Street.

Joe's Kansas City Barbecue

Joe's Kansas City Barbecue is located at West 47th Avenue and Mission Road in Kansas City, Kan.

Original Juan

Original Juan is located at Southwest Boulevard and Eaton Street.