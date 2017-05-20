Family of driver upset after van falls into unmarked open hole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews responded to a report of a vehicle in a large hole in Northeast Kansas City on Saturday.

A KCMO Water Department spokesperson told FOX 4 a call came in after 11 a.m. regarding a van in a large hole near Morrell and Bales.

The hole was already there, but the Water Department spokesperson did not know who dug the hole or why it was there.

The family of the driver said he was shaken up, but okay. A neighbor told FOX 4 the hole has been there for ten days, but there were no cones or signs of warning, or if there was, it had since been blown away.

The driver’s family said they had to use a ladder to get him out of the hole, and said they were upset that there were no proper warnings.

FOX 4’s Molly Balkenbush spoke with area residents and will have more tonight on out 9 and 10 p.m. newscasts.