Girls on the Run 5K builds self-esteem and combats bullying

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 2,000 girls hit the pavement at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for their first 5K.

Girls on the Run makes exercise fun and teaches the girls good character too. Before the run, girls spend 10 weeks training together and going through a curriculum that teaches them to have a positive self-image and shows them how to combat bullying. Saturday was the culmination of their physical and emotional training.

There are Girls on the Run Programs throughout the metro. You can learn more at gotrkc.org.