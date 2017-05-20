Nathan’s and Curtis hot dogs recalled due to metal found inside packages

Cincinnati-based John Morrell and Co. is recalling approximately 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products under the “Nathan’s” and “Curtis Beef Master” brands that may be contaminated with metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The beef franks were produced on January 26, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.

16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

A FSIS statement said “the problem was discovered after the establishment received three complaints of metal objects in the product packages.”

The company notified FSIS on May 19.

FSIS said so far, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or health concerns due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Check with the USDA website for more information.