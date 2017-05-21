Childhood cancer research supporters shave their heads at Konrad’s Kitchen and Tap House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Some people in Lee's Summit will be sporting new haircuts this week. It's all part of their effort to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Konrad's Kitchen and Tap House hosted a St. Baldrick's Foundation head-shaving event

People shaved their head to support the foundation's mission to find the best treatments for kids with cancer.

Among them was a mother whose son was diagnosed with cancer. He had to have one of his kidneys removed, and months of chemotherapy. They recently got the word he was clear of cancer.

"This is why we're doing it, for other kids like Ezra who need the money for the research, so that's why we're doing it. It goes towards childhood cancer research," said Rosemary Gustin.

The goal of the event was to raise more than $5,000.