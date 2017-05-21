Gunman opens fire during Sunday service in KCMO striking church greeter in the head

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What is typically a place of love, joy, and worship became scene of terror as gunfire rang out during a Kansas City church service, hitting one person in the head on Sunday.

Police confirmed that a man entered the House of Refuge Family Worship Center near Hillcrest and E. 109th Street Sunday morning and fired shots, striking a church greeter in the head, who then fell through a window in the sanctuary. Police said person was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the gunman entered the church through a back door and then opened fire during a service.

The House of Refuge Family Worship Center released a statement to FOX 4.

Greetings House of Refuge Family and Supporters, At this point, you may be aware of the situation that happened at our church today. We gladly acknowledge our pastoral staff and our church’s first responders for acting quickly and responsibly. We are extremely grateful that neither our Pastor D’Eric Fields nor church members sustained any life-threatening injuries. We will continue to work diligently together and with authorities to further ensure the safety of our church family and friends. Your continued thoughts and prayers are appreciated. House of Refuge Church Administrator

Police said the gunman is not in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

