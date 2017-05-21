Coach’s co-owner Mike Darby honored at community kickball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sunday friends and former coworkers remembered Mike Darby -- a man they say lived his life serving others.

Employees at Coach's Bar and Grill honored the restaurant's owner through a community kickball game.

"It has been devastating, I'm still in shock."

It's been a difficult couple days for the employees at Coach's Bar and Grill, who are still coming to terms with the death of friend and co-owner Mike Darby.

"It's a huge loss. He's one of the best owners, best people I've ever worked for. And it's been an honor to work for him."

Mike Darby was killed Thursday while walking along Indian Creek Trail.

On Sunday, Reid Jolly decided to honor Mike on the kickball field, incorporating green into their team uniform -- the color of the restaurant's logo.

"As tragic as it's been, we just found a way to be together and use that love that we have for him as a way to get through it."

His colleagues remember Darby as a man with a big heart that lived for helping others. And a man who served our community in more ways than one.

"Mike will be truly missed. There's not a day that goes by that we won't think of him. But the best way we can do is to come up with ways to remember him, in the best ways that we knew him. And that's all that we can ask for."

Win or lose, his teammates say it was important to be out on the field.

"That was Mike's attitude. The show must always go on, he used always say that. No matter what."

Playing together and grieving together as a team.

In the future, the team hopes to remember Mike by donating to various metro charities he worked with, including the Hope Center KC and Phoenix Family Housing.