Jeremy Maclin shares wedding photos on Instagram

JMac might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s got a wedding ring.

Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin got married to his girlfriend, Adia Kuzma in Lee’s Summit on Saturday.

JMac took to Instagram with photos of him and his new bride. The happy couple was all smiles.

Me and my best friend! I love u @adia_kai!! #ForeverandAlways #MACtrimony17 A post shared by Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) on May 21, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Maclin’s former Eagles teammate Lesean McCoy also posted photos of the big day on Instagram. Andy Reid is looking pretty fresh in a suit!

Congrats to The maclin's …. one big family .. amazing wedding A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on May 20, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Congratulations to the Maclins!