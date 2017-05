KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are attempting to locate the parents or family members of a little girl found by officers Sunday.

Officers found the girl unattended at a play area in the 2000 Park Tower Drive area, near 20th and Wheeling.

The child is safe with police, but officers have not been able to locate her family. She told police she is 3 years old, but will not answer when asked her name.

If anyone recognizes this child, please call 911 right away.