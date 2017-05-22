11-year-old KC boy who called 911, performed CPR to save his mom’s life honored with special award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Mid-America Regional Council recognized an 11-year-old boy Monday for recently saving his mother's life.

William Rebman had just learned CPR two weeks before he found his mother unconscious.

The 11-year-old said he does feel like a hero, but he had lots of help from other heroes.

He was presented the 911 Hero Award from the Mid-America Regional Council during an assembly at his grade school, Visitation.

Jessica Womack the 911 dispatcher was also honored along with his CPR instructor and his Boy Scout troop leader.

Womack said Rebman handled the situation very well. Rebman says it has changed his life.

“Even though his mother was unconscious with no adult to assist, William remained calm in what would be an emotional and stressful situation for anyone,” Division Chief Gary Reese said. “By listening carefully and doing what he was asked, William helped give his mother the emergency medical care she needed.”

MARC’s Regional 911 Hero Award program recognizes young people who demonstrate knowledge of the proper use of 911 by performing heroic action during an emergency. In order to receive the award, the child must have initiated the 911 call and performed a heroic act during the course of the emergency that resulted in saving a life, significantly reducing property loss or stopping a crime.