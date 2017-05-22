Al Gore on ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’: ‘Not even a president can stop the climate movement’

CANNES, France — Eleven years after screening the Oscar-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” former vice president Al Gore arrived to the French Riviera at the Cannes Film Festival with a sequel, along with cautious optimism — even regarding President Trump.

“I do believe that there is a better than even chance that he will surprise many by keeping the US in the Paris Agreement,” said Gore. “I don’t know that he will, but I think there is a chance that he will.”

Gore described the “honor” of screening the sequel, An Inconvenient Sequel, in France, the nation which orchestrated the signing of 2016’s climate change agreement, and had praise on Nicolas Hulot, the country’s new Minister of Ecology, responsible for climate matters.

Meanwhile, Gore described his relief when President Macron was elected, saying “his policy announcements concerning climate are truly inspiring… I think he brings a tremendous and much needed new burst of hope to the world’s pursuit of the solutions to the climate crisis.”

Unlike Gore’s 2006 film, the 2017 film “An Inconvenient Sequel” strikes a more positive note, seeing the climate change advocate touring the world and exploring how communities are adapting. “This is a hopeful cause now. We have the solutions,” he added.

The economic benefits of implementing green energy have made the climate change debate redundant to some, he suggested, illustrating his point with Georgetown, Texas — “in the heart of oil country,” and now 100 percent powered by renewables.

“The remaining task is to summon the political will to implement these solutions quickly enough,” said the Democrat, acknowledging “we are seeing the emergence of more bipartisanship,” while noting in Congress “Republicans who have opposed solving the climate crisis, or recognizing it, shifting to join the cause.”

“We know after four months of the Trump Administration that no one person, not even a president, can stop the climate movement,” Al Gore told reporters Monday at the Cannes Film Festival.

“There have been times, as there are for anyone who works on the climate crisis, when there is an internal struggle between hope and despair,” he admitted, speaking of his 40 years as an advocate. “But that struggle always ends in favor of hope.”

Invoking the late South African president Nelson Mandela, Gore said “It’s always impossible until it’s done.”

“We are close to a tipping point, we are going to win this.”