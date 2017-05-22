Before it becomes an issue, Westwood police warn residents to be proactive in preventing car break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTWOOD, Kan. -- Westwood police are taking a proactive approach to preventing car break-ins and warning people to lock their car doors.

Westwood wants to nip car break-ins in the bud before they become a problem.

Recently, the police chief sent out a notice via social media warning people that the thieves use warmer weather to stroll around neighborhoods looking for the perfect opportunity. They like things such as laptops and cell phones that they can pawn off for cash.

Nine times out of 10, when Westwood police responds to a call, the victim has either left the car door unlocked or left valuables in plain site.

The most recent warning from police reminds resident to be diligent and avoid leaving articles in the car that are visible.

"I think the majority of us do that," Sgt. Gary Baker said. "Then we get so busy sometimes we get in such a hurry we forget to do that or we get this false sense of security. -- This is not going happen in my neighborhood. I live in a nice neighborhood, so it's not going to happen to me. -- It does."

Call police if this does happen to you and wait to go through your car. Police may be able to find evidence.