Bring your Pinterest board to life with tips from Encore Unique Boutique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With just a few simple steps and materials you can bring your Pinterest board to life, according to Tamara Hudson with Encore Unique Boutique. In the video above she demonstrates how to make four DIY crafts that will make your porch a more eye-friendly place this summer.

Hanging Belt Shelves

(materials for one shelf)

2 leather belts OR Leather straps

Wood for shelf

Drill

Screws 2 to 4 per shelf

Ruler / Tape Measure

Exacto Knife

Hammer

Nails 4 to 6 per shelf

Buckle the 2 belts so they are the same length

Hook them around the end of the board

Hammer through the belt to the wood on the underneath side

Drill a hole about 1.5 inches from the top of the belt when pulled taught

Secure to the wall screws

Hanging Table / Shelf

Tray

Map

Mod Podge

Rope

Drill

Drill Bit

Decoupage map to inside of tray let dry

Measure and Drill 4 holes in each corner of tray

Measure and cut 4 pieces of rope LONGER than you need for your space

Fish rope through each hole an tie a knot on the underneath side

Gather the 4 ends of rope together and tie in one big knot making sure your shelf is hanging evenly

Hang from hook

Modern House Numbers with succulents

Tray or Shallow crate

Styrofoam

Moss

Hot Glue gun & glue sticks

U Pins

Numbers

Industrial Strength Glue

Succulent picks

Glue styrofoam to inside of crate

Use glue & Upins to attach moss covering foam

Glue house numbers onto moss

Add succulents if desired