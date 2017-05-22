Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brown Rice and Orange Salad recipe

Serves 12 (1/2 cup per serving)

Ingredients:

1 cup brown rice

4 small clementines or 1 cup mandarin oranges in juice

3 green onions

1 large lemon

1 cup sliced almonds, toasted

1 cup frozen shelled edamame beans, thawed

1 cup dried cranberries

1 Tablespoon honey

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ cup canola oil

Directions: Cook rice following package instructions. Remove from a pan to a large bowl to cool. While rice is cooking, prepare the rest of the salad. Peel clementines and tear into segments. Or, if using mandarin oranges, rinse and drain. Rinse and chop green onions. Add mandarin oranges, edamame, green onions, almonds, and dried almonds to the cooled rice. Rinse lemon and cut in half. In a small bowl, squeeze juice from both halves and remove seeds. Add honey, and ground black pepper. Slowly whisk in the oil until a dressing forms. Add dressing to the salad. Mix well. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes for the flavors to combine.

Note: To toast almonds, spread on a cookie sheet and bake 8-10 minutes until golden brown. Watch closely as they can burn quickly.

Nutritional Information per serving: Calories 190; Total Fat 10g; Saturated fat .5g; Protein 5g;

Carbohydrate 24g; Fiber 3g; Sodium 15mg

Source: Share Our Strength’s Cooking Matters Program