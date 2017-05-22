Church greeter injured in shooting believes God spared his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sunday church service was interrupted with several gunshots, lots of screams, and a man grazed in the head by a bullet and crashed through a window.

It happened inside the House of Refuge Family Worship Center near Hillcrest and E. 109th Street Sunday morning.

The church greeter who got grazed said minutes after the gunman walked through this front door, bullets filled the church.

For almost a year, 23-year-old Montell Bruce has enjoyed being a greeter at House of Refuge, a place Bruce said is "uplifting and it's supposed to be spiritual. You know, peace, peaceful."

But Bruce said shortly after their church doors opened Sunday morning, he heard some arguing.

"He was actually mad at the pastor. I think he wanted financial help," Bruce explained.

He said a man who had visited their church before, kept arguing with the church's pastor and kept demanding money.

"He did threaten the pastor. He told him after church, 'me and you, one-on-one,'" Bruce recalled.

He said instead of leaving, the guy pulled a gun. That's when Montell Bruce sprang into action.

"I just grabbed him and threw him on the ground, and I was trying to at least grab for the gun," he said.

Bruce said the man suddenly fired at least six times. One bullet grazed the greeter on the right side of his head, just below his temple.

"I didn't think I would see my family again," he said.

Bruce estimated there were more than 60 people inside the church at the time, including his 1-year-old son.

"People were running. People were under the pews. People were screaming," he said.

Bruce said he "was scared after I ran into the closet."

"I still hear the firing -- boom, boom, boom."

Scared for his life, a bleeding Montell Bruce busted out the closet window and jumped out onto the sanctuary floor.

"I was pretty much cut up from all the way from my hands, all the way down to my arms."

"I believe I have plenty of angels," Bruce added, saying he believes "his God" spared his life.

"I'm highly blessed and I believe His favor was upon me that day."

No one else was hurt. Police are still looking for the gunman.

Meanwhile, Bruce said the church now plans to increase its security.