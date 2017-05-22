Sex crime detectives discover videos of Sedalia man they say engaged in sex acts with child

SEDALIA, Mo. — A 40-year-old Sedalia man is facing child sex charges after investigators say they discovered child pornographic videos, some of which featured him engaged in sexual acts with a toddler.

Christopher Lee Richard faces two counts of 1st degree child molestation; two counts of statutory sodomy; three counts of sexual exploitation of a child; and one count of sexual misconduct involving a child.

On May 19, detectives with the Western MO Cyber Crimes Task Force seized electronic devices belonging to Richard, after receiving a cyber tip of possible child pornography being downloaded from Richard’s IP address, according to court documents.

The devices, which Richard admitted to investigators belonged to him, contained 27 videos of suspected child pornography. Upon examining the devices, detectives found four videos which showed Richard himself engaged in sex acts with a girl who is now 3 years old.

Richard is held in Pettis County jail on a $500,000 cash bond.