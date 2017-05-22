Forté requests police be ‘mindful of your wellness’ in last statement on his blog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Darryl Forté steps down as KCMO police chief, he offered a statement of thanks and encouragement to the rest of the force.

Forté unexpectedly announced his retirement from police work in March after serving as chief for five and a half year. On Monday, he issued “one last” statement on his blog.

My retirement was effective May 20, 2017. Future chiefs will take over this blog going forward, but I wanted to post one last thing. Below is the message I sent to all the members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department today, and I wanted to share it publicly so they know how much they are appreciated:

To the members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department,

As you know, my retirement became effective this past weekend. I just wanted to take one last opportunity to thank you all and to encourage you to continue doing the best you can do.

It has been my honor to serve our community with you for the past 31-plus years. I’m proud of this organization. We have high-caliber sworn members and professional non-sworn members. Because of this, I continue to expect great things of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. We have great developing leaders at all levels, so the future looks bright.

One request I would make of you is to continue to be mindful of your wellness and that of your coworkers. This includes not just physical health but also mental and emotional well-being. That is one thing we focused on as an organization during my time as chief. Please continue to look out for each other’s welfare.

Thank you, again, for the opportunity to serve as the leader of this organization for the last five-and-a-half years. Going forward, I know you will continue to impact our community for good.

– Darryl Forté