Four easy recipes to keep you from getting sucked into the fast food for dinner cycle this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- School is out for most kids across the metro, and for many parents, that means more trips to fast food restaurants because there's not enough time to go to the grocery store or cook dinner.

The executive chef at Roth Living, Matt Chatfield, visited FOX 4 Monday with a few recipes that take minutes to make, and last for days.

Mateo’s Tossed Cobb Salad

Ingredients:

Servings 4-6

1 (10 ounce) bag of washed salad greens

3-4 ears leftover cooked sweet corn

1 cup chicken breast, grilled, chopped

2 cup cooked black beans

½ cup sliced shallots, caramelized

½ cup chipotle ranch salad dressing

½ cup fresh prepared salsa

Directions:

• Place salad greens in a large bowl.

• Top with corn, grilled chicken, and black beans.

• Drizzle with dressing and salsa.

Pan Roasted Corn Cakes

Ingredients:

½ cup Flour

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1 large egg

1/3 cup milk

2 cups corn kernels

4 tablespoons canola oil

Serve with Fresh Sheep’s Milk Cheese or Goat Cheese

Directions:

1. In bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup flour, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, 1 large egg, and 1/3 cup milk just until combined; fold in 2 cups corn kernels.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil at a time in large skillet over medium heat; working in two batches, drop scant 1/4 cups of batter into skillet. Flatten slightly; cook until browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Add more oil if needed. Serve immediately.

Pot Roast Sriracha Sliders

Ingredients:

• 2 avocados, smashed with lemon juice, salt and pepper

• 1-2 lbs leftover Beef Pot Roast, sliced, rewarmed

• cheddar cheese slices

• sriracha mayo

• crispy fried onions

• 6-8 slider buns, store-bought rolls or buns

Directions:

To make the sliders, warm the buns and slice them in half. Slather the bottom half with sriracha mayo, place a few slices of cheddar cheese. Top with some of the pot roast. Add some crispy onion rings. Spread the top bun with smashed avocado and top the slider. Spear with a long tooth pick to keep them together. Serve warm or at room temperature. Dig In!

Beef Pot Roast Tacos

Ingredients:

2 lbs beef shoulder, cooked, shredded

kosher salt & ground black pepper to taste

6 inch flour tortillas, warmed

Fresh tomato salsa or salsa verde

Crema, or thinned sour cream

Shredded iceberg lettuce or green cabbage

Directions:

Shred meat and place in a bowl to season lightly. Preheat a griddle and toast 5 seconds each side to warm flour tortillas.

Garnish with lettuce, salsa of choice, and crema

