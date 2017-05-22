FOX 4 exclusive: Tracy Morgan talks about “Staying Alive” and finding forgiveness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Tracy Morgan reflects on life, death, and who his comedic idols are with Fox 4 News' Shawn Edwards. The “30 Rock” star filmed the special, “Staying Alive,” in October 2016 in New Jersey, tackling the difficulties in coping with a traumatic brain injury and learning to walk again (while falling for his physical therapist), as well as the loss of his friend James McNair in the 2014 crash.

Morgan has made a full recovery and has resumed his career. In addition to the already-taped “Staying Alive,” Morgan will star in a Richard Pryor biopic, “Richard Pryor: Is It Something I Said?,” where he’ll star as Redd Foxx. He also has big-screen comedy “The Clapper” in the hopper, can currently be seen in the Ice Cube-Charlie Day feature comedy “Fist Fight,” and will star in a comedy for TBS executive produced by Jordan Peele, John Carcieri, and Morgan.