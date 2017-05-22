KCK 7th grader who designed new food truck for Summer Food Program says design was inspired by her brother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- School is almost out for the summer, and soon the Summer Food Program will begin.

The KCK School District just added a new food truck to help get meals to hungry kids. Starting June 5, the food truck will head to four locations in KCK every day during the week to hand out sack lunches to kids free of charge.

KCK schools serve food to around 8,000 kids daily at 50 different locations over the summer.

They held a contest to design the new food truck, and a seventh grader won with her superhero design.

"My brother, he likes comic books, so I drew something that most the kids would like," seventh grader Esperanca Santoyo said. "Like a comic strip. It warms my heart. It makes me feel good that I did that for them. That I helped them."

Several metro school districts offer free meals during the summer. Go to your local school's website to find out when and where.