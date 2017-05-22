Loved ones mourn loss of Mike Darby, still longing for answers in Indian Creek Trail death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The large crowd that gathered inside of the Church of the Ascension helped bring some peace to Bob Darby, who said he lost more than his brother.

"It’s amazing, it’s comforting because it helps you deal with all the pain we have in our hearts because he was so loved." Darby said. "He was my best friend. He was my brother Billy’s best friend. You could always count on Mike no matter what the problem was. "

Brett Darby, Mike's nephew, said sharing memories of his uncle has helped but they are still searching for closure.

"He was a truly special guy and we are all going to miss him very much." Brett said, "I think it’s just frustrating because we don’t know the answers. The service today was a great opportunity for all of us to say goodbye and to try and be joyful but there are still questions that still need to be answered."

Mike Darby, 61, was found dead on the Indian Creek Trail last Thursday. His family said Mike walked his dogs on that trail almost every morning. KCPD are still searching for Mike's killer. Police said Mike's murder was the fourth to happen on the trail in the last nine months.

"I know a lot of people are out there riding their bikes and living their lives and that’s what Mike did and that’s what he wanted to do, but we need to figure out what’s going on over there because it’s not a safe place to be right now," Brett said.

The Darby family hopes his loss will prevent another family from suffering as they have.

"We would like the community to come together and the more light that can be shed on this and the more people that we have that are involved with helping bring some type of resolution so that no family ever has to go through this again. It’s tragic," Bob said.

"Go home, hug your loved ones, hug your kids, your mom, your dad, your brother, your sister, give them a big hug and a kiss and know that’s what Mike would want you to do," Brett said.