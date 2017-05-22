Murder victim’s family shocked to hear of another killing along Indian Creek Trail, seeks justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating if four killings on and near a South Kansas City Trail are related. FOX 4 spoke to the family of David Lenox, who was found dead in his apartment complex parking lot feet away from the trail months ago.

Lenox was the second of the four men to be killed. Police said all of the men are middle-aged white men, and three of the four men were walking their dogs.

"Very easy-going guy, great guy to be around, just the type of person that could get along with anyone," Mike Lenox said, describing his father. David Lenox, 66, was a Vietnam War veteran who was enjoying retired life.

"I don't know if it's related or not but it was certainly shocking to hear about that Friday," Lenox said, speaking of KCPD's announcement that there are "obvious similarities" between the four killings along the trail.

"It's still something that I am still trying to process and I miss him every day, and really at this point, the last thing we can do as a family for him is find out who killed him, and I really want whoever did it brought to justice," Lenox said.

There's a $12,000 reward in David Lenox's case. If you have any information police ask you to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.