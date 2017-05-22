Package of clothes left behind for federal agents causes concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman left behind a package at 901 Locust Street Monday morning, stating it was for federal agents as she walked away.

It approximately 10:30 a.m., the Kansas City Police Department Bomb and Arson Unit was called to assist. They cleared the area and at about 12:15 p.m., determined that the package contained clothes.

The woman's identity was not known, nor the reason she left behind a package of clothes on the ground. The area is just up the street about .02 miles from the Jackson County Courthouse, City Hall, and police headquarters.