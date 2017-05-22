Same ride company under investigation for toddler’s death in Wichita headed to Lee’s Summit Downtown Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- The same Missouri company that put on a carnival where a child died in Wichita last week will bring its rides to Lee’s Summit next week.

Plattsburg, Mo., based Evans United Shows turned to tragedy last week when a 15-month-old little girl died.

Pressley Bartonek is believed to have touched a metal fence outside a bounce house that was in contact with a live wire. She later died from electrical burns.

The group who puts on Lee's Summit's Downtown Days Festival, Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, confirmed Evans will be here as scheduled next week to set up their rides, but so far hasn’t commented on any extra precautions or assurances they’ve been given that the rides will be safe.

Rides in Missouri are inspected annually by the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

“Hopefully this will raise their attention that something like this could happen, because obviously they didn’t think it would happen," Keondra Parker said on a visit to downtown Lee's Summit Monday.

Glen Boor said he and his family still planned to attend the event June 2 - 4 despite the company's association with the tragedy.

"We’ll just do a better job of making sure everything look like it’s safe for the kids and we’ll probably ask some questions of the event planners we see in their shirts and say what precautions have happened? What guarantees are you giving everything is going to be safe for the kids this year?"

Downtown Lee's Summit Main Street says it has never had any problems with Evans in the past four years they’ve provided rides at the festival.

Evans United Shows didn't return calls seeking comment. According to its website, they are currently providing rides for a festival at the Kansas Expo Center in Topeka, which runs through May 28th.