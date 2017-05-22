Some worry about Lee’s Summit ‘Downtown Days’ after baby electrocuted at carnival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- The carnival company headquartered in Plattsburg, Mo., that set up rides, games and concessions at the mall festival in Wichita May 12th where a child died from electrical shock, is setting up a carnival next weekend in Lee's Summit.

The tragedy naturally has some thinking twice about carnival rides, and some Lee's Summit residents are concerned about the safety at Lee's Summit Downtown Days, June 2nd-4th.

"You don't want the same accident to occur again. It's definitely concerning that somebody would get shocked, and that there wasn't more testing involved in that. I think it's going to draw crowds away from a scenario like this," said Dalton Paternostro, a Lee's Summit resident.

A spokesperson for Downtown Days confirmed to FOX 4 that Evans United Shows will provide carnival rides for that gathering.

Pressley Bartonek was at the festival with her family. She was standing with her dad outside a bounce house while her mom and big sister were inside.

The little girl’s grandparents told KWCH-TV that she touched a fence near a bounce house at Towne West shopping area when she went limp and lost consciousness.

Lynn Bartonek says her granddaughter was swinging back and forth on a wire in front of the bouncy house when she was hurt. Bartonek says doctors found burn marks on the girl’s feet.

The Wichita Eagle reports a Westar utility worker found 290 volts of electricity being carried by equipment after it shocked Pressley.

Julie Cook, director for Lee's Summit Downtown Days says they have used Evans United Shows for four years. They are currently putting on a show at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka.

FOX 4 placed calls to Evans United Shows at their Plattsburg offices but as of 6:00 p.m., no one had returned our messages.

"If they're coming and holding these events, let's be sure all of their safety standards are up to date and everything's ready. If we don't hear they're doing that, that would concern me," said Hannah Mills, a Cleveland, Mo., resident.

Plattsburg is about 50 minutes north of Kansas City.

Click here if interested in the GoFundMe page for Pressley's funeral expenses.