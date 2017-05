Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Move over Prince George and Princess Charlotte, there's a new Royal baby in the world.

Royals all-star left fielder, Alex Gordon, is celebrating a new addition to his family.

His wife, Jamie, gave birth to daughter Joey Lynn.

This is the couple's third child and first daughter.

Little Joey has two older brothers, Max and Sam.

Alex is on paternity leave from the team. He will re-join the team Wednesday in New York for their game against the Yankees.

