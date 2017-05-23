× Apparent crack in main line causes flooding at Northland community center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A water main break near Kansas City North Community Center, 3930 NE Antioch Rd, caused a messy situation Tuesday morning.

The water line is a 20” main. According to Kansas City officials, no customers are going without water because of it.

Kansas City police and fire department called in the break at about 4:45 a.m.

They do not know what caused it.

The center closed and canceled classes. Community center staff was busy calling anyone who regularly attends one of the programs to let them know of the cancellations.They’re also using a wet-vac to suck up all the water and pulling up the wet carpet inside the building.

They hope to reopen Wednesday, but they don’t know how much damage the break caused in the parking lot and inside of the building.