Ariana Grande tour not postponed or cancelled after deadly Manchester bombing

Posted 11:45 am, May 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:41AM, May 23, 2017

Ariana Grande’s tour has not been cancelled or postponed despite reports online, a person close to the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, said.

The person said that Grande and her team are more focused on the victims at the moment, not the tour.

It was unclear if Grande’s next schedule show — Thursday in London — would take place.

Concert promoters at London’s O2 Arena, where Ariana Grande is scheduled to perform Thursday and Friday, say they are in contact with the singer’s team about her next steps.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families,” the arena said in a statement. “We are in contact with the promoters of Ariana Grande’s tour and will update as soon as we have further information regarding the planned dates at The O2.”

Grande herself has yet to tell fans whether she will continue her European tour following the deadly blast at her concert in Manchester.

The 23-year-old singer kicked off her “Dangerous Woman Tour” on February 3 in Phoenix, and played Kansas City’s Sprint Center on March 18.

See the tour schedule below:

London, UK May 25-26
Antwerp, Belgium May 28
Lodz, Poland May 31, June 1
Frankfurt, Germany June 3
Zurich, Switzerland June 5
Paris, France June 7
Lyon, France June 9
Lisbon, Portugal June 11
Barcelona, Spain June 13
Rome, Italy June 15
Turin, Italy June 17
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 29
Sao Paolo, Brazil July 1
Santiago, Chile July 3
Buenos Aires, Argentina July 5
San Jose, Costa Rica July 9
Mexico City, Mexico July 12-13
Monterrey, Mexico July 18-19
Tokyo, Japan Aug 12-13
Bangkok, Thailand Aug 17
Manila, Philippines Aug 21
Auckland, New Zealand Sep 2
Melbourne, Australia Sep 4-5
Darling Harbour, Australia Sep 8-9
Brisbane, Australia Sep 12
Singapore Sep 16
Taipei City, Taiwan Sep 19
Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong Sep 21

 