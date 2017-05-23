Ariana Grande tour not postponed or cancelled after deadly Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande’s tour has not been cancelled or postponed despite reports online, a person close to the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, said.

The person said that Grande and her team are more focused on the victims at the moment, not the tour.

It was unclear if Grande’s next schedule show — Thursday in London — would take place.

Concert promoters at London’s O2 Arena, where Ariana Grande is scheduled to perform Thursday and Friday, say they are in contact with the singer’s team about her next steps.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families,” the arena said in a statement. “We are in contact with the promoters of Ariana Grande’s tour and will update as soon as we have further information regarding the planned dates at The O2.”

Grande herself has yet to tell fans whether she will continue her European tour following the deadly blast at her concert in Manchester.

The 23-year-old singer kicked off her “Dangerous Woman Tour” on February 3 in Phoenix, and played Kansas City’s Sprint Center on March 18.

See the tour schedule below: