Crowd packs in for public hearing about proposed changes at KCI Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People got the chance Tuesday to voices their opinions about proposed airport changes in front of the teams behind the project.

Tuesday's 5:30 p.m. meeting was one of two public hearings scheduled; the other is Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall. People have been vocal on social media about the possible change.

A couple of weeks back, Kansas City and engineering giant Burns and McDonnell announced a plan for the company to privately finance and build a new, single terminal at Kansas City International in what is currently Terminal A. Some estimate the plan could cost one billion dollars.

The idea behind the hearings is to teach folks more about the plan and for people to give feedback directly to the engineering firm and city council members.