Deadline for eligible voters to have say in streetcar expansion is just hours away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tuesday is the deadline for eligible voters to have a say in the expansion of the streetcar.

The proposed plan would expand the route from Union Station to UMKC, and its future is in the hands of the 30,000 registered voters who live along the proposed route.

So far, only 10 percent of active voters turned in an application for a ballot.

Here's a look at the proposed route:



This unusual mail-in election will affect anyone who lives within the proposed boundary between the Missouri River and 53rd Street and between State Line Road and Campbell Street.

The chairman of the Regional Transit Alliance says they are focusing on this area because people living here would be responsible for special property assessments to pay for the streetcar.

Also, the additional sales tax would only be within that district.

"The typical concerns of roadwork and stuff like that is obviously going to affect business during big time, but I think in the end it will counterbalance each other just like how the construction progress across the street has been for us, as well," Kyle Weishaar of Crows Coffee said. "It will be good in the end but there is always growing pains."

If you want your voice to be heard, the application needs to be turned in by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

If you are applying last minute, it is suggested that you fax or deliver the vote by hand to circuit courts office.

The election will start end of June, and a decision is expected to be reached by early August.

If you do not qualify to vote in this election, you still have a chance to have your voice heard. Two streetcar related questions will be on the city-wide ballot in August.