Kansas City residents share concerns, input about proposed single terminal for KCI Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Will a plan for a new Kansas City International Airport take flight, or stay grounded?

The single terminal plan is expected to go before voters in November, but folks sounded off on it Tuesday night. The plan continues to get mixed reaction, with folks unloading a variety of concerns.The city passed out information saying developer Burns and McDonnell plans to fund the project “using private investments from by Burns & McDonnell and other financial partners.”

The city says there’s no risk to city tax-payer. The information that was handed out states if there’s any shortfall financially it will be up to the airline to make up the difference. If that airline goes out of business it would be up to it’s up to the other airlines.

FOX 4 also heard from a former Federal Aviation Administration employee who says he had a hand in designing and previous expansion of KCI. He says the proposed design isn’t the way to go.

"What they’re proposing makes no sense. The gateway alley system that they’re designing is going to create congestion when an airplane pushes from the gate and has a problem. Then that blocks the other gates,” said Don Hensley former FAA employee and air traffic manager for KCI tower.

"It’s absolutely perfect the way it is. They just need to expand it and improve upon it,” Hensley continued.

“This vision for a new KCI terminal is movement in the right direction, and the people that make up our great city deserve the very best,” said Pat Contreras with McGown Gordon Construction.

“The general public of Kansas City needs to understand the benefit that this project will have for them as well,” said Anthony Arnold with “A Arnold & Associates.”

Several representatives from construction companies showed up in favor of the project. The city say other firms will have the opportunity to work on the project as well.

FOX 4 previously heard from some who were concerned about other developers being allowed to bid on the project. It was a question that was asked during the meeting but not answered.

A city spokesperson later told FOX 4 by phone that the city has yet to even submit a bid for the project. Burns and McDonnell approached the city with the proposed plan.

If Kansas City Council votes to approve it “as is” it would give Burns and McDonnell exclusivity, but that other firms will get to do some of the work. The next public comment takes place at City Hall on Thursday morning.