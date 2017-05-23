Kansas Dept. for Children and Families: Joneses evaded intervention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The Kansas Department for Children and Families Tuesday released more than 2,000 pages of records detailing efforts to investigate allegations of child abuse against Michael and Heather Jones.

Investigators documented claims of drug use, domestic violence and guns in the household.

Michael and Heather Jones both are behind bars for the murder of 7-year-old Adrian Jones, whose remains were found in 2015 at the family's pigsty in Wyandotte County. Detectives believe the couple fed the boy's body to the pigs in an attempt to try to cover up their crime.

The state previously received reports that two big pigs often got inside the family's home.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families claims that from 2010 to 2012, the couple worked to constantly evade state intervention.

Case workers received reports claiming, "The kids get spankings until their butts bleed."

There are also reports of no food in the cupboards.

In June of 2012 a state report says Heather Jones hit children with objects or her hand, leaving marks or bruises. Heather Jones also told investigators on one occasion that she accidentally shot herself in the foot while at a convenience store.

There are also claims of drug use in the household, including methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

Records show that the state placed Adrian Jones and other children with Michael and Heather Jones in 2011, after receiving reports of neglect against Adrian's biological mother, Dainna Pearce. Pearce reportedly left children, all under 6, home alone or with an older sibling, who was under 16 and not equipped to care for the kids. Pearce claimed that Michael Jones wanted custody so he wouldn't have to pay her $700 a month in child support.

The records also show that an uncle, Willie Flowers, lived with the Jones' for about a year, but he never reported abuse in the household.

A proposal introduced this month in the legislature would make any adult living in a home with children a mandatory child abuse reporter.

In a prepared statement DCF Secretary Phyllis Gilmore said: "Sadly, despite our efforts, this tragedy unfolded, the very worst possible outcome."

Heather and Michael Jones won't be eligible for parole for at least 25 years.