Man who died after being shot near 27th and Benton identified as 57-year-old KCMO man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identified a man who was shot and later died from his injuries near 27th and Benton Wednesday, May 17 as 57-year-old Ned Haywood of Kansas City, Mo.

Police responded to that shooting just before 11 a.m. that day after someone reported hearing shots fired.

Responding officers and EMS crews found Haywood suffering from a gunshot wound at a home in the area and transported him to a local hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call 911 or the TIPS hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).